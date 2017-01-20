Justin Timberlake to Star in Super Bowl Commercial

I don’t know about you, but I look forward to the commercials during the Super Bowl more than the actual game. Now, had the Chiefs made it all the way this year, that would be a different story. But, I digress. In 2017 simple 30-second commercial cost advertisers $5 million. That’s just the cost to run the commercial on television. That does not include production cost and paying actors or celebrities to star in the commercial.

Justin Timberlake will star in a Super Bowl commercial for a company called Bai Brands. Wondering who that is? They’re a beverage company. A beverage company hoping that the star power of Justin Timberlake pays off for them. More here from PRNewswire.