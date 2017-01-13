Harlem Globetrotters Coming to Topeka

Majic 107.7 welcomes the Harlem Globetrotters back to Kansas Expocentre, January 27, 2017. You can even win free tickets to the event from the Majic Morning Show. Play along with their morning trivia segment weekdays at 6:45am for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets.

Before each Globetrotters appearance, a few of the players come to town and help spread the word about their upcoming game. In years past we’ve had them stop by the station and take on the Morning Show in a free throw competition right on the corner of 9th and Kansas in downtown Topeka. As you can imagine, we lost that bet…. and we had to serve as the towel girl at the actual game. Mike Manns even had to serve as the towel boy a few years ago. We have some fun and games planned again for the Globetrotters this year.



