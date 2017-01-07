KU Jayhawk Featured in New Series from The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame

They’ve been nodding in agreement with us since the 60’s when Major League Baseball began producing them enmasse… The coveted collectible… The Bobblehead. Today (January 7th) is National Bobblehead Day!

Recently, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled 11 new bobbleheads commemorating NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championships for 11 Division 1 Schools. Each features the school’s current mascot holding trophies and a backing that lists the championships. The real thrill here is that they’ve produced one with the likeness of our very own KU Jayhawk! Now we can ROCK CHALK AND BOBBLE!

Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum said;

“As college basketball fans, we thought these bobbleheads would be the perfect way for fans to commemorate their favorite school’s championships!”

Other schools produced in this series include: North Carolina Tar Heels, Connecticut Huskies, Louisville Cardinals, Villanova Wildcats, North Carolina State Wolfpack, Michigan State Spartans, Oklahoma State Cowboys, San Francisco Dons, Cincinnati Bearcats and Florida Gators.

Brad Novak, the museum’s Co-Founder and President added;

“We designed these to be the ultimate memento for each of the school’s biggest fans. These will be cherished collectibles that bring back great memories of Championship seasons.”

You can get one of these officially licensed bobbleheads right now for $40, with flat rate shipping of $8. Each school’s bobblehead is individually numbered to only 216, and are only available on the National Bobblehead HOF and Museum’s website.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum was announced in November 2014. The HOF and Museum hosted a Preview Exhibit at RedLine Milwaukee from January through April, 2016, and is currently planning for a permanent location. The HOF and Museum also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for organizations, individuals and teams across the country.

The only schools with multiple championships not produced in this series were Indiana, which doesn’t have a mascot, UCLA and Duke, due to licensing issues, and Kentucky, due to a production delay.