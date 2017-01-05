Eye Exercises to Improve EyeSight

Of course, you know that staring at computers and smartphones all day can cause some major eye strain – it happens to the crew at the radio station all day, every day! In his quest to find even more intelligence for your life, John Tesh found a quick fix. It is called Eye Palming. Rub your hands together to warm them up. Then, you put the heels of your hands on your check bones and cover your eyes with your palms for five minutes. According to optometrists, the heat and the weight from helps test your optic nerve and reduces the pressure in your eyes. It also reduces tension in the muscles around your eye which can slow down the formation of fine lines and wrinkles. Find more on Eye Palming HERE. Get more “Intelligence for your Life” with John Tesh weekdays from 10am-3pm on Majic 107.7.