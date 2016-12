Majic 107.7 Morning Show has your free tickets to see WWE Live at the Kansas Exocentre on Friday, January 13, 2017. To win a pair of tickets, listen weekday mornings at 6:45. You’ll see Seth Rollins, Chris Jericho, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens and more! Enter our 2nd chance drawing HERE and you could win the ultimate WWE experience – PRIME seating + a $50 gift certificate for dinner on us at Majic 107.7. Event info and ticket purchase links available at KSexpo.com.