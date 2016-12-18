Majic 107.7 has featured celebrity hosted Christmas specials over the past month. Neil Diamond’s Acoustic Christmas, Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Christmas Eve and Other Stories, Rascal Flatts’ The Greatest Gift of All and Pat Monoham of Train hosted a show called Christmas in Tahoe. You can hear those shows re-aired this weekend on Majic 107.7. Saturday, they’ll play back starting at 10am. And we’ll replay them again on Christmas day starting at noon. Each Christmas special runs for one hour and is hosted by the music artists’ themselves. Neil Diamond’s special will run first, then Train, Rascal Flatts and TSO will air on Majic 107.7 on-air and online via our live stream.