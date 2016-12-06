Give the gift of shoes this holiday!

Majic 107.7 is working with Sole Reason this holiday season to put shoes on the feet of children in our community. If you can help, bring new shoes (for toddlers to teens) to our studios at 825 South Kansas Avenue. There is a drop box in our lobby for the shoes. Please deliver shoes by Friday, December 16 so we can make sure the kids receive them in time for Christmas.

On Saturday, December 17, Majic 107.7’s Mike Manns will be broadcasting from Jock’s Nitch inside the West Ridge Mall. More info about this event can be found on the Facebook event page HERE

Sole Reason is online at www.solereason.net and on Facebook.